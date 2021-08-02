 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $200,000

Wonderful family home in the highly sought after Smith's Station school district. Come enjoy this split floor plan 3BR/ 2BA home in Kennington. It has a large kitchen, sunroom, greatroom with high ceilings and a master bedroom with home office/nursery. The huge lot has plenty of storage including a wired workshop. Located at the back of the neighborhood in a quiet culdesac where you can enjoy the privacy.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert