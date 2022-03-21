 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $220,000

Turn Key and ready for a new owner! Brand new vinyl laminate flooring throughout the entire house, fresh paint, new counters and brand new stainless appliances. Brick fireplace in family room. Master bedroom features a walk in closet, brand new double vanities, walk in shower and soaker tub. New vanity in secondary bathroom. Large, level privacy fenced back yard. Lee County Schools and convenient to shopping. This house is a must see!

