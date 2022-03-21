3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $264,900

Welcome home to a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home with 2135 sqft sitting on a one acre lot in Grey Hawk subdivision. As you enter the front door you are welcomed into the large living room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring and wood burning fire place. The kitchen features a break feast area and also attached the the dinning room. The three bedrooms are setup with a split floor plan, all very spacious. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, large walk in closet, and spacious master bath with garden tub, double vanity and walk in shower. This home offers space inside and out in the middle of a growing area. A little TLC would be needed to personalize this home to your liking.