Welcome home to a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home with 2135 sqft sitting on a one acre lot in Grey Hawk subdivision. As you enter the front door you are welcomed into the large living room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring and wood burning fire place. The kitchen features a break feast area and also attached the the dinning room. The three bedrooms are setup with a split floor plan, all very spacious. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, large walk in closet, and spacious master bath with garden tub, double vanity and walk in shower. This home offers space inside and out in the middle of a growing area. A little TLC would be needed to personalize this home to your liking.
3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $264,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a mother showed this Opelika patrol officer a photo of her son with a gun to his head, he took quick action
A woman flagged down an Opelika police officer in November to show him pictures she found of an unknown adult male pointing a gun at her son’s head.
Charles Barkley says he can’t fathom what it’s like being an Olympic champion on a college campus. But he’s proud Suni Lee is the one at Auburn.
As the smell of fried chicken filled the air, Katina Barrow-Driver thought about her first job, at Church's Chicken, and prepared to serve cus…
It goes by in a blink, yet it lasts a lifetime.
Palmetto Moon is opening its first Auburn-Opelika location in early April.
A man who was arrested for placing a planter box of flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn appeared for a hearing at Auburn Municipal Court …
Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll across southwest counties in Central Alabama, including Lee County.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Miami is next.
SEC BARS CHAMP: Auburn’s Suni Lee scores perfect 10 to win individual bars title at SEC Championship
The Olympic champion is an SEC champion.