3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $268,700

3 Bd 2 Ba home in Ivy Creek Community w/lighted sidewalks throughout & convenient location in Phenix City limits/Lee Cty between Columbus/Ft Benning & Auburn/Opelika. This home has tons to offer with 1783 sq ft heated/cooled, granite counters, LVP flooring, tile in master bath, electric fireplace, Master w/ HUGE walk in closet, his & her vanity, walk through laundry room in Master closet! Covered porches, Double garage, nice-sized back yard. This floor plan is open and spacious with split bedrooms. The front entry will feature cedar trusses with tongue & groove ceiling. Hurry, don't miss out on this home!!