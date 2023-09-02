Location, Location, Location!! Check out this beautiful 3BR 2.5 Bath home that includes a covered porch, fenced in yard, blinds on all windows and Hardwood and Tile throughout the first floor! Master BR on the Main with double vanity, large Tiled shower, large walkin Closet. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, Custom Built Maple cabinets and is open to the living/dinning area. Great room features a stone wood burning fireplace. 2 spacious BR and full bath upstairs with plenty of attic space for storage. Located in the Phenix City or Smiths Station Schools zones.
3 Bedroom Home in PHENIX CITY - $312,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“If you just look at it on the surface, this is fraud," said Mark Tippins, an attorney from Auburn Blackstone Law Group.
Vote now: Jackson Kilgore, Arthur Woods and Koreen Henry are this week's Player of the Week nominees
This week's nominees are from Auburn High, Reeltown and Chambers Academy.
“Ward is eager to open a second location in Auburn and expand on her experience from the New York fashion industry and her fast-growing store …
Refusing to flinch, resilient Suni Lee got back up on the horse on beam on Sunday at the U.S. Championship.
"Griffin was always that reliable kid. When I think about him back there at safety, that's kind of what I think about."