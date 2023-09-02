Location, Location, Location!! Check out this beautiful 3BR 2.5 Bath home that includes a covered porch, fenced in yard, blinds on all windows and Hardwood and Tile throughout the first floor! Master BR on the Main with double vanity, large Tiled shower, large walkin Closet. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, Custom Built Maple cabinets and is open to the living/dinning area. Great room features a stone wood burning fireplace. 2 spacious BR and full bath upstairs with plenty of attic space for storage. Located in the Phenix City or Smiths Station Schools zones.