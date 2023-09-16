Please ask about our current promotions and incentives! This is the Hampton plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in PHENIX CITY - $316,814
Related to this story
Most Popular
They were out rolling Toomer’s at 1 a.m. They could’ve brought twice as much toilet paper.
This week's nominees are from Valley, Opelika and Chambers Academy.
There’s a difference between Carnell Williams the man and Cadillac Williams the symbol. But this is the same: They both smile.
The NAACP said Lara Lea Woodham, the former manager at Webster’s Crossing Mobile Home Park, has been fired. She was arrested on Sept. 1 and ch…
“I want justice,” said Carolyn Gary, Ricardo Gary's mother. “I want the officers that did it to be off the police force. I want everybody invo…