3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $89,900

3 bedroom 2 bath on nice level lot with fenced backyard. Great room with wood flooring and trey ceilings.Split bedroom plan. This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com/auctions (void where prohibited). All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer's agent by clicking on the “Make Offer” button on the Property Details page on Xome.com. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer’s premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.