3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $110,000

You will love this charming beauty peacefully secluded in desirable Lee County! This 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home gives a cozy cabin feeling with 912 sq. ft. of space, natural wood floors, and a beautiful rustic kitchen nestled on a wooded lot. The kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and brand new LVP flooring with an open space for dining. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the back deck overlooking the spacious yard surrounded by the quietness of nature. All of this in a private area conveniently located near Opelika and Columbus areas. Don't miss your opportunity to see this home before it flies off the market!

