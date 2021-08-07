 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $249,700

3 Bd 2 Ba home in The Falls at Meadow Mills convenient location in Lee Cty between Phenix City, Salem & Auburn/Opelika. This home has tons to offer with 1783 sq ft heated/cooled, granite counters, LVP flooring, tile in master bath, electric fireplace, Master w/ HUGE walk in closet, his & her vanity, walk through laundry room in Master closet! Covered porches, Double garage, nice large wooded lot. This floor plan is open and spacious with split bedrooms. The front entry will feature cedar trusses with tongue & groove ceiling. Hurry, don't miss out on this home!!

