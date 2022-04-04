 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $259,000

Amazing find! 3/2.5 brick home set on 5+ acres surrounded by large lots and estates. A pond has been started on the property. This property has amazing potential! The main home kitchen is newly remodeled, with granite, stainless appliances, and under cabinet lighting. There is a new roof, hot water heater, and HVAC systems. Strong security system, and double carport. As an added feature to this property, a second home sits on the property, a 3/2 mobile home, with its own septic, double carport, drive and surveilence system.

