 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $274,900

Minutes from Lake Harding. Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Only two years old! Open concept with split floor plan. Large laundry room. Pantry. Patio with fenced in backyard.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert