Take a look at this Beautiful Craftsman style Ranch home in Sedona Ridge Subdivision. Enter through the front door into the foyer area that leads into a huge open concept kitchen and Great Room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oversized island with sink that can accommodate plenty of extra seating and overlooks the great room area with stone fireplace. The Great Room is ideal for entertaining and the large wood beams add the perfect amount of rustic charm to this farmhouse style. The master bedroom is huge and features a private hallway with his/her walk-in closets on each side. The Master bath has a large soaking tub, his/her vanities and separate tile shower. Additional features include 2 additional bedrooms generous in size, separate laundry room, covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, large backyard that extends into the wood line and more. This is truly a spacious house plan with tons of attention to detail.