This new listing is a gardener paradise! There is so much love and care that has gone into this country home located in Pine Grove Subdivision. Originally built by Hard-Ing Builders with detailed touches & all LVP flooring throughout. Inside there are vaulted ceilings showing off an open floor plan with granite kitchen island, a pantry cabinet featuring rolling shelves & a brick fireplace with accent shiplap wall. Down the hall are 3 bedrooms and a beautiful master bath with separate granite top vanity areas, a large walk in closet and luxurious tile shower. On the other side of the home is a landing area with a second shiplap accent wall and sunroom leading to the 2 car garage hidden away on the back of the home. The backyard is a green thumb paradise with raised beds and a fully functioning greenhouse (for a complete description of the greenhouse, please call LA). There is also more private flat backyard area that is surrounded by the privacy of trees on 3 sides.