3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,900

This stunning farmhouse is like NEW! This home sits on 5 acres and boasts plenty of opportunities. When entering the home you're greeted by the vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace, and the open concept floor plan! The chef's kitchen includes granite countertops, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a breathtaking view of the acreage and the en suite is incredible. It boasts a double vanity, a LARGE tiled shower, and walk-in closets. This home also includes a laundry room that provides ample storage. There are 2 additional bedrooms with an updated full bath in the hallway. The home has a 3 car carport and a two-car garage that can fit 4 cars or would be great for storage! Tallapoosa Electric/Beauregard Water/Blossom Gas. View More