Incredibly convenient 14.27 acres of seclusion less than three minutes from HWY 280/431 for access to Phenix City and Columbus or to Opelika and Auburn. This property offers an absolute move-in ready 2800 SfFt home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 living areas. Also included on this property are an approximately 27x30 workshop with power and permanent foundation, old 4 stall horse barn, detached 2 vehicle carport, county water, 3 wells and an above ground pool. Home features a new architectural roof Feb 2023, new HVAC July 2023, new LVP flooring Aug 2023 and fresh new paint throughout.