3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $719,900

DEEP WATER GP LEASEHOLD LOT IN GREAT LOCATION ON THE LAKE. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING THROUGHOUT , DETACHED DOUBLE GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING. 2-BAY BOATHOUSE WITH JET SKI LIFTS AND BOAT LIFT, FLOATING DOCK AND FISHING DOCK WITH LIGHTS. ((ANIMALS CAT, PLEASE DON'T LET OUTSIDE))