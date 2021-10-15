 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $719,900

DEEP WATER GP LEASEHOLD LOT IN GREAT LOCATION ON THE LAKE. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING THROUGHOUT , DETACHED DOUBLE GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING. 2-BAY BOATHOUSE WITH JET SKI LIFTS AND BOAT LIFT, FLOATING DOCK AND FISHING DOCK WITH LIGHTS. ((ANIMALS CAT, PLEASE DON'T LET OUTSIDE))

