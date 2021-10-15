 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $719,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $719,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $719,900

BREATHTAKING HOME OVERLOOKING LAKE HARDING ON LARGE LOT! 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, LOFT, SOARING CEILINGS WITH PLENTY OF WINDOWS FOR BRIGHT, NATURAL LIGHT AND EXCEPTIONAL LAKE VIEWS , LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND TONS OF CABINET SPACE. DEEP WATER GP LEASEHOLD LOT IN GREAT LOCATION ON THE LAKE. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING THROUGHOUT , DETACHED DOUBLE GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING. 2-BAY BOATHOUSE WITH JET SKI LIFTS AND BOAT LIFT, FLOATING DOCK AND FISHING DOCK WITH LIGHTS. EXCEPTIONAL LAKE VIEWS FROM ANYWHERE ON THE WRAP AROUND COVERED PORCH, FIRE PIT AREA. LOTS OF SPACE TO ENJOY ALL THAT LAKE HARDING HAS TO OFFER!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to raise a puppy
Pets

How to raise a puppy

Raising a puppy is a challenge for both new and experienced dog owners. Here are six tips for puppy rearing from the American Kennel Club.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert