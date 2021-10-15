3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $719,900

BREATHTAKING HOME OVERLOOKING LAKE HARDING ON LARGE LOT! 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, LOFT, SOARING CEILINGS WITH PLENTY OF WINDOWS FOR BRIGHT, NATURAL LIGHT AND EXCEPTIONAL LAKE VIEWS , LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND TONS OF CABINET SPACE. DEEP WATER GP LEASEHOLD LOT IN GREAT LOCATION ON THE LAKE. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING THROUGHOUT , DETACHED DOUBLE GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING. 2-BAY BOATHOUSE WITH JET SKI LIFTS AND BOAT LIFT, FLOATING DOCK AND FISHING DOCK WITH LIGHTS. EXCEPTIONAL LAKE VIEWS FROM ANYWHERE ON THE WRAP AROUND COVERED PORCH, FIRE PIT AREA. LOTS OF SPACE TO ENJOY ALL THAT LAKE HARDING HAS TO OFFER!