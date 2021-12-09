3B2B mobile home with an open floor plan on 3 Acres! Cook while you watch tv or talk to others in the family room. Split floor plan with Main bedroom on one side of the home and the 2 secondary bedrooms on the other side. Large pantry inside laundry room. Private bathroom off of the main bedroom. Check out this home to not only have a comfortable place to live, but 3 acres of land as well!
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $73,500
