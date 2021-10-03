 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Seale - $129,999

3 Bedroom Home in Seale - $129,999

3 Bedroom Home in Seale - $129,999

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus is a "fixer upper" sitting on 3 private acres in Seale. Away from the hustle and bustle yet convenient to highways. Open kitchen with some upgrades/some flooring complete & in progress stage. You can truly make this your own by completing the remodel. This home is being sold "as is".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert