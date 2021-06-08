 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Smith Station - $209,000

Welcome Home! This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a split floorplan with new flooring in the kitchen and master bath. There is also updated flooring in the living room. The spacious, fenced-in backyard is perfect for grilling and entertaining! View More

