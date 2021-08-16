 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $164,900

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Smiths Station, AL! Whitewashed Brick Wood Burning Fireplace & Laminate wood flooring in main living room & kitchen. Kitchen features breakfast area, breakfast bar, tons of cabinet space, granite countertops, & black appliances. Split floor plan features master suite on one side of the home & 2 guest bedrooms on opposite side with shared bathroom. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Updated Master bathroom features free-standing soaking tub & tiled walk-in shower. Outdoor patio with fenced-in backyard. Attached 1 car carport. This property is currently zoned "Eligible" for 100% USDA Financing!

