3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $180,000

This charming 3 bedroom home is perfectly tucked on appx 1.55 acres of natural surroundings to include mature trees and a beautiful setting in Lee County (Smiths Station). With fresh paint inside & out, this home is move-in ready. The large family room offers plenty of space for gathering with friends and family. The quaint kitchen includes a full compliment of appliances and a beautiful view of the pond. The laundry room offers added storage space. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, ensuite bath and overlooks the backyard oasis. The additional bedrooms are spacious as well. Off the 3rd bedroom is a deck perfect for morning coffee or evening sunsets overlooking the pond and natural surroundings. This home offers the ability to spend time exploring on the property & enjoying the outdoors. This location has so much to offer and being in the heart of Smiths means convenience. What a wonderful opportunity to own a fabulous property!

