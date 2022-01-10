3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $199,900

All brick ranch style home on 1.5 acres in Smiths Station at the end of a road and cul-de-sac. Metal roof only 3 years old. Front circular driveway to enter from the rocking chair covered front porch. Side entry driveway leads to large covered back porch. Back entry driveway in cul-de-sac leading to an incredible wired 24x36 detached shop big enough for 4 cars. Freshly painted inside. X-LG family room with vaulted ceiling and wood beams and wood burning fireplace. Split plan with large master bedroom and walk in closet. Master bath with single vanity & tub/shower combo. Formal dining room with bay windows. 2 spacious guest bedrooms and hall bath with single vanity and tub/shower combo. Separate laundry room with exit door to back yard. Partially fenced. 12x24 outbuilding with good roof but needs new siding. Ongoing landscaping to refresh and remove all under brush and overgrowth. Needs updating but great family home and location with so much to offer.