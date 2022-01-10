All brick ranch style home on 1.5 acres in Smiths Station at the end of a road and cul-de-sac. Metal roof only 3 years old. Front circular driveway to enter from the rocking chair covered front porch. Side entry driveway leads to large covered back porch. Back entry driveway in cul-de-sac leading to an incredible wired 24x36 detached shop big enough for 4 cars. Freshly painted inside. X-LG family room with vaulted ceiling and wood beams and wood burning fireplace. Split plan with large master bedroom and walk in closet. Master bath with single vanity & tub/shower combo. Formal dining room with bay windows. 2 spacious guest bedrooms and hall bath with single vanity and tub/shower combo. Separate laundry room with exit door to back yard. Partially fenced. 12x24 outbuilding with good roof but needs new siding. Ongoing landscaping to refresh and remove all under brush and overgrowth. Needs updating but great family home and location with so much to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A motion for a new trial has been filed by Vantavious Hughley, 25, of Opelika, who was convicted of intentional murder in February of 2021 and…
- Updated
Grayton on Dean Apartments in Auburn has been sold to Brookhaven Property Group from New Jersey for $30.25 million.
- Updated
North Carolina announced Saturday that former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik is the Tar Heels' new assistant head coach for defense.
- Updated
Drew Watson launched her way to the top of the leaderboard on vault, twisting as the Tigers twirled up the team standings, and Auburn finished strong late to win its season opener Friday night.
- Updated
An Auburn church has opted to shift to virtual services and programming for a second time as COVID-19 cases increase in Alabama, but it’s also…
‘We really want those rings’: Auburn gymnastics enters new spotlight with high hopes and high expectations
“We really want those rings. I’m really excited because I think this team has so much potential and each person on the team brings something to the table.”
- Updated
Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he was committing to Auburn. The rising junior has up to three years of eligibility left.
- Updated
“He has a drive to win and to compete with an edge that is a confidence, not an arrogance. He doesn't think he's owed anything to start or to get accolades. He knows he can win.”
- Updated
Dr. Robert Lofton, who stepped down as Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman in December, passed away Saturday morning at age 75 after a long battle …
- Updated
Auburn’s leading receiver Kobe Hudson has announced he’s leaving the program.