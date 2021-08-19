 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $26,500

3 bedroom 2 bathroom, dining room living room with fireplace, and laundry room, all on a little over 3 acres. All offers must be made through the offer link in the private URL. Buyer's agent will be charged $150.00 technical fee only if their buyer's offer is accepted. Seller will not respond before 7/25/2021

