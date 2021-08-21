Estimated Completion October 2021! Simplistic and sensational, the “Kendrick” design offers fine details, all on one level with its attention to comfort and highly appealing use of space. Impressive great room with vaulted beamed ceiling and expansive space that offers a pleasant spot for family time or entertaining guests. Perfectly centered to the great room allowing open yet defined space, the kitchen is special in every way with granite island, custom cabinetry, and hardwood flooring. Separate master suite allows privacy for the owner from the guests or other occupants of the house. Covered rear patio is great for an outdoor retreat. The two car garage completes the amenities to this all inclusive plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $286,200
3 bedroom 2 bathroom, dining room living room with fireplace, and laundry room, all on a little over 3 acres. All offers must be made through …
1465 County Road 9 Lafayette AL 36862 is a Single Family 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is approximately 1926 sqft. of livin…
