Estimated Completion October 2021! Simplistic and sensational, the “Kendrick” design offers fine details, all on one level with its attention to comfort and highly appealing use of space. Impressive great room with vaulted beamed ceiling and expansive space that offers a pleasant spot for family time or entertaining guests. Perfectly centered to the great room allowing open yet defined space, the kitchen is special in every way with granite island, custom cabinetry, and hardwood flooring. Separate master suite allows privacy for the owner from the guests or other occupants of the house. Covered rear patio is great for an outdoor retreat. The two car garage completes the amenities to this all inclusive plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $290,137
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Your only interest is indoctrinating our children': Parents come to board meeting to blast Auburn City Schools over masks
- Updated
And one student said: "I just want to breathe how God designed me to breathe."
- Updated
Q: I sold a house and paid off my mortgage. I received a satisfaction letter but no return of my original note from my big box servicer lender. I called several weeks later to request the return of the promissory note and was informed it is not their policy to return notes. How can I get my note back from these thieves?
Why are COVID hospitalizations at February levels at EAMC but patients on ventilators have dropped sharply?
- Updated
For the fourth straight day, EAMC on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
- Updated
An Auburn teen is dead after he succumbed to wounds sustained during a shooting in the 1200 block of South College Street Thursday evening, po…
- Updated
Lee County Schools has decided to make mask-wearing optional on school property, except on buses.
- Updated
A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in Opelika Monday afternoon, police with the Opelika Police Department said.
- Updated
"...We want you to enjoy life and enjoy getting out and about, but you (should) think about what you do in large groups and what you do when you’re in close contact with other people."
- Updated
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Tuesday that defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is not with the team at this time.
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley dipped from 44 to 43 on Wednesday.…
- Updated
Do you have a wide unsightly crack in your concrete sidewalk, driveway or patio? The concrete may have cracked all the way through the slab and now one piece is higher than the adjacent piece. Some cracks can be trip hazards.