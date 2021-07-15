 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $35,000

Calling all investors!! This is the perfect opportunity to start or grow your investment portfolio! This home has a spacious lot in the base of the cul de sac for extra development or storage. So take this time to invest in yourself!

