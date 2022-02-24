3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $55,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRICE REDCED!!! This one won't last long!!! The floorplan of this home is amazing! Seems much larger than 1352 sq ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, separate dining area, bonus room with fireplace, large soaking tub in master, good sized rooms, mostly fenced, sits on almost half an acre, storage building and carport are included. Cash only - as is

