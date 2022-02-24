PRICE REDCED!!! This one won't last long!!! The floorplan of this home is amazing! Seems much larger than 1352 sq ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, separate dining area, bonus room with fireplace, large soaking tub in master, good sized rooms, mostly fenced, sits on almost half an acre, storage building and carport are included. Cash only - as is
3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $55,000
3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $55,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Synergy in motion: Behind the scenes as Auburn’s Suni Lee prepares vault never before competed in NCAA
- Updated
The plan is coming together on the Plains: With her new vault, Suni Lee is set to score big for Auburn and drill a routine that could get her back to the Olympics.
- Updated
Rick Hansen, the dean of Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his position as dean amid allegations of sexual h…
- Updated
When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also w…
- Updated
Led by a superstar performance by Suni Lee, the Auburn gymnastics team made history again on Friday night, picking up only the program’s secon…
Here's a look at the industry’s top earners, as ranked by their net worth.
- Updated
The Opelika City Council is considering making amendments to the residential rental registration and inspection ordinance that has sparked pra…
- Updated
The City of Opelika is working to add property into the city limits, which would extend the boundary lines and corporate limits of Opelika and…
- Updated
AuburnBank reported Tuesday that its new headquarters, referred to as the AuburnBank Center, will open in the middle of June, with a portion o…
- Updated
Auburn police are seeking a suspect after shots were fired at The Hub at an Auburn apartment complex on Shug Jordan Parkway Tuesday morning.
As rental ordinance changes approved, mayor calls claims of trying to confiscate property 'ridiculous'
- Updated
The Opelika City Council approved changes to the residential rental registration and inspection ordinance in a called meeting Monday afternoon.