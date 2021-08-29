The Perfect Homestead! 7.5+ acres with water, power, small pond, chicken coop, and barn! A like new mobile home, just under 1200 sq ft. sits on the property, with a lovely drive leading to the home and garden area. Property is partially fenced in and has been beautifully landscaped. 50 encore azaleas, knockout roses, vegetable garden, fruit trees (apple, pear and fig) and so much more! Perfect homesites to build as well! Only 15 minutes from Auburn Walmart! Come see this little haven! Additional 5 acres adjoining property available for additional purchase.
3 Bedroom Home in Tuskegee - $129,900
-
- Updated
