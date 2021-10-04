 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $149,900

This brick ranch style home offers lots of potential. Located on a corner lot with fenced backyard. Property includes a large workshop with 2 roll up doors and a wired utility building. Workshop has a full bath. Home includes living room with plantation shutters, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room and laundry room. Plenty of cabinets throughout for storage. Relax in the sunroom or outside on the covered patio area. Parking is no problem with 2 attached double carports.

