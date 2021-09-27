3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $175,000

Come home to this cozy house. This house features 3 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, a den with wood burning fireplace, dining room, sunroom, and an electric fireplace in the living room. Entertain friends and family around the in-ground pool on those hot summer days or enjoy tranquility in the shaded back yard surrounded with a privacy fence. Enjoy the easy access to the Chattahooochee Valley Railroad Trail which passes by the property along River Road. This is must see!