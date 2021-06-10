3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $199,500

Beautiful Craftsman Style home sitting on 2+/- acres. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many features to fall in love with! Large front porch, open floor plan with large kitchen island, stainless appliances, mud room and separate laundry room, 3 decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors throughout, screened in back porch and open deck, just to name a few. The home was remodeled in 2020 with new windows, HVAC, plumbing and electrical. There is also a 2 vehicle carport and an outdoor workshop. This home is move in ready! View More