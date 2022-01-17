Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is situated on nearly 5 acres to give you some seclusion. Property owned by US Dept of HUD. Case umber 011-890791. Seller makes no representations or warranties as to property condition. HUD homes sold "AS-IS". Equal housing opportunity. Seller may contribute 3% for buyer's closing cost, upon buyer's request. House is insurable with escrow. Info & Subject to Appraisal – i.e. “UI, Subject to Appraisal”.Disclosures available www.HUDHomeStore.com. Bids may only be submitted by HUD Registered Agents/Agencies. All property inquiries will be answered within 24 hours. Buyers are responsible for Dewints/Rewints coordination/expenses. HUD compensates HUD registered selling agents up to 3% of the gross sales price.
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $214,000
