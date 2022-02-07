3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $220,000

Country living at it's finest! Check out this adorable 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is nestled on almost an acre and a half in Lee County. All bedrooms are upstairs with a master that feels more like a hotel with the ensuite bathroom. Huge wrap-around porch that traverses 3/4 of the home's perimeter. 2 full baths upstairs, with a half bath conveniently downstairs for guests. Hardwood floors in all common areas. HVAC and Water Heater were replaced in 2020.