Country living at it's finest! Check out this adorable 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is nestled on almost an acre and a half in Lee County. All bedrooms are upstairs with a master that feels more like a hotel with the ensuite bathroom. Huge wrap-around porch that traverses 3/4 of the home's perimeter. 2 full baths upstairs, with a half bath conveniently downstairs for guests. Hardwood floors in all common areas. HVAC and Water Heater were replaced in 2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“I love you Auburn nation," former Auburn player Lee Hunter wrote. "Coach Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person.”
- Updated
‘The powers that be are coming for Harsin, and they are not coming to lick his boots.’
Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Road in Auburn; elementary school released from lockdown
- Updated
A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning near Richland Elem…
- Updated
An Opelika Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in a vehicular assault in the Krog…
- Updated
"Any attack on my character is bull [expletive]," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin told ESPN on Thursday night. "None of that is who I am."
HISTORY MADE: Suni Lee breaks school all-around record, Auburn ties program’s all-time high score at LSU
- Updated
Records broken. History made. Suni Lee smiled wide after a big day in Baton Rouge.
- Updated
Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
- Updated
The verdict: denial. But the owner of the store says he won’t give up on fighting to keep his art, and he hopes community support will spur a push for more public art throughout the city.
- Updated
Allie Davison was sitting in her room in Atlanta the night before the Auburn-Kentucky game, over 100 miles away from Auburn Arena, but she sti…
- Updated
Kristi Malzahn is home from the hospital and is doing “significantly better,” Gus Malzahn shared in a post to social media Thursday.