Don't miss out on your opportunity for a new build in the Beulah community!! 3BR/2BA new construction home in the Hallawaka Creek Estates is underway! Craftsman style 3BR/2BA home has foyer, LR (with vaulted ceilings), formal DR (with tray ceilings), b'kfast area, and laundry room. Kitchen to have granite countertops, shaker style cabinetry, and appliances. LVP flooring throughout living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. MBR features tray ceilings a WIC. MBA has dual vanities, sep shower, soaking tub, and WIC. House sits on approx. .75 acre lot less than a minute to Lake Harding! Estimated completion date 11/15/23.
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $239,900
