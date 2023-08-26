Nestled on approximately 0.90 acres of land, this charming home offers a modern and stylish atmosphere. Built in 2022, this residence boasts the advantage of being newly constructed, ensuring quality craftsmanship and contemporary amenities. With a thoughtfully designed split floorplan, the layout of the house optimizes space and functionality. The division of bedrooms ensures privacy while also allowing for convenient communal areas for gathering and relaxation. The inclusion of a front sitting porch enhances the curb appeal and provides a welcoming space to enjoy outdoor moments. The property's location in Valley, AL, offers a blend of tranquility and accessibility. Its proximity to essential amenities, schools, and neighborhood services makes it an attractive choice for families and individuals alike. The well-maintained surroundings and the generous land area contribute to the appeal of this listing.
3 Bedroom Home in VALLEY - $249,900
