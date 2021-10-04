 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $255,000

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $255,000

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $255,000

So much potential with this beautiful 1970's home located just minutes from schools and Lake Harding! Tons of room to spread out on this 10 acre property with a large workshop, barn and a mobile home to remain. New roof in 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert