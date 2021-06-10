3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $260,000

Immaculate home on almost 1 acre lot near public boat ramp at Lake Harding! If you are looking for a large kitchen, this is the home for you. You must see it to believe it! There are 2 pantries in the kitchen and cabinets galore. Every room in this home is large! The master bedroom has his and her closets as well as a huge master bathroom with separate garden tub and shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 also have walk in closets. There is a safestep shower/tub combo with a lifetime guarantee in the guest bathroom. This home has been well taken care of. Plantation shutters throughout. Very quiet neighborhood. View More