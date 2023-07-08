Bring the horses! Beautiful pasture to roam. Also, 3 bay barn (2 horse stalls) storage area. Beautiful home built by Harding Builders. Easy access to Lake Harding! Lovely fireplace with built-ins and lots of gorgeous molding over doors & windows. Natural light galore through great room & kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Soft close cabinetry & drawers. No space left vacant! Large master with sitting area & chandelier. Master toilet room with window. Under-mount sinks in baths. Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout home. Tiled shower in master. Rocking chair front porch with lovely view. Plenty of prepping space for those who love to cook or can! Spray Foam installation. Beulah School District