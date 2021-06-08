3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $470,000

What an incredible find! This property has it all!! House with 31 acres, pool, barn, and RV storage to name a few! Well maintained brick ranch style home has 3BR's/2.5BA's with LR/DR combo, den, and sunroom. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, tile floors, and 5-yr old appliances. Den has laminate floors w/ gas logs. DR and formal LR feature beautiful hardwood floors. Hall bath has been beautifully updated with new vanity, granite, and tile shower, and plank tile. Another full bath located off MBR. Metal roof and HVAC are approx 8 yrs old. Outside features in-ground pool , 1/2 bath accessible from pool area, outbuilding, and metal fence. There is a 35x40 barn w/ power & lean-to. Covered RV parking area. The acreage consists of 3 different parcel making up +/- 30.96 acres! The land is mostly wooded with pine & hardwoods. Approx. 8 acres of pasture land. There is also another access point to the back acreage off Lee Rd 374. Conveniently located next to shopping and schools! View More