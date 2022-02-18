3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $500,000

Enjoy waterfront living on Lake Harding in this beautiful and spacious Valley home. Exceptional views abound from the front porch to the 1090 feet of water frontage to the expansive pasture. An open floor-plan and well-maintained hardwoods complement the modern updates, especially the kitchen complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and shaker-style cabinets. Gather around the wood-burning fireplace or large in-ground pool (with new liner). Additional amenities include a barn, pavilion, private boat-ramp, and attached carport. The roof is also brand new!