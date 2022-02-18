Enjoy waterfront living on Lake Harding in this beautiful and spacious Valley home. Exceptional views abound from the front porch to the 1090 feet of water frontage to the expansive pasture. An open floor-plan and well-maintained hardwoods complement the modern updates, especially the kitchen complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and shaker-style cabinets. Gather around the wood-burning fireplace or large in-ground pool (with new liner). Additional amenities include a barn, pavilion, private boat-ramp, and attached carport. The roof is also brand new!
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story
- Updated
In Opelika, almost everyone knows the name Lucy Kirk, not just as a police officer but as a friend to the community.
An auto accident Monday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles has blocked traffic on I-85 northbound, and c…
- Updated
“She was going through this horrible disease fighting her battle and she took time to take care of me and make sure I was OK, if I had any questions. That’s just want Linda did.”
- Updated
Since Opelika’s new rental inspection ordinance became effective Jan. 1, the city has inspected about 40 rental properties, with less than hal…
- Updated
With more talk about murals and the zoning ordinance anticipated for next week’s Auburn City Council meeting, support for the “Welcome to Aubu…
- Updated
A new Catholic school in Auburn has named its first principal.
- Updated
Pam Snead’s favorite player on the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t touched the field this season.
- Updated
When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also w…