This DEEDED Waterfront home with boathouse, dock & deck is ideal for entertaining! Great location convenient to Auburn/Opelika, Columbus & about 90 minutes from Atlanta. Beautiful hardwood floors in giant foyer, spacious open greatroom/kitchen/dining area with high ceilings, unique towering fireplace & dormers to let in natural light. Stately double tray ceiling w/crown molding over large dining area. Open gourmet kitchen with huge island w/granite, dbl sinks, cabinets galore, desk area, wall oven, all surrounded by decorative tile and stone accents. Bright sun room/keeping room for relaxing. Master suite offers deluxe bath, lots of counters, double sinks, step-in tiled shower & garden tub w/jets. Spacious deck overlooks serene waterfront, full size outside stone fireplace & patio for grilling. Downstairs is a man cave, half bath & wet bar adjoining the spacious screen porch opening to meandering sidewalk to boathouse w/2 lifts & deck area for fishing, boating skiing, relaxing.
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $650,000
