 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $69,900

Cute Fixer Upper with Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, 3 bedrooms and a bath. Has a storage building/playhouse combo with power. This house is ready for you to make it your own. This family has 3 dogs and need enough notice to remove them for a showing. Actual date built unknown.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert