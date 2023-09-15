**DEEDED LOT** This lakefront home on Lake Harding is the perfect escape. With 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 3586 sqft of luxurious living space, this home offers ample space for relaxation and entertainment. Perfect location for cozy winters by the fireplace and vibrant springs and summers by the water. The spacious kitchen features plenty of counter space for meal preparation, while the primary suite is an oasis with a large bedroom and luxurious en-suite bathroom. An additional kitchenette in the downstairs area adds a new level of convenience and versatility, perfect for hosting guests or creating your own private sanctuary. Recent upgrades, including a one-year-old roof, newer water heater, and newer HVAC system, make this home move-in ready. Take in the serene views of the lake from the spacious deck, or enjoy water activities such as boating, fishing, and swimming. This lakefront property offers the ultimate lakefront living experience in a prime location. Whether you're seeking a family getaway, planning to list it on Airbnb, searching for a comfortable family home, or even considering retirement in a serene environment, this lakefront home provides a range of amenities and experiences to suit your requirements. Don't miss your chance to own this stunning lakefront home on Lake Harding. Schedule your showing today!!