New Price! Why rent when you can own? Need a great home for your growing family? This is the perfect one for you! Enclosed glass front porch. Separate dining room with hardwood flooring. Large living area that is ideal for entertaining, Bedroom/office, bathroom and laundry on the main floor. The kitchen has real wood cabinets and stove remains. Backyard is fenced with a large garage with roll up doors. Homes sold as is. Call today for your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $79,999
