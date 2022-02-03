 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $79,999

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $79,999

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $79,999

New Price! Why rent when you can own? Need a great home for your growing family? This is the perfect one for you! Enclosed glass front porch. Separate dining room with hardwood flooring. Large living area that is ideal for entertaining, Bedroom/office, bathroom and laundry on the main floor. The kitchen has real wood cabinets and stove remains. Backyard is fenced with a large garage with roll up doors. Homes sold as is. Call today for your private showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert