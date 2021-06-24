3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $81,900

Nice 3 or possible 4BR/2BA home in Fairfax would make a great starter home! Home has vinyl siding, metal roof, & central H/A. Home has hdwd floors, formal DR, & spacious LR. Bonus room is currently being used as a 4th BR. Bath w/ tile shower off lg laundry room. 2nd bath of hallway. Property is currently rented on month-to-month basis. Property being sold "as is."