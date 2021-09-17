 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $864,000

Deed and leased properties, almost surrounded by waterfront Includes self contained cabin. Two docks and boathouse. Pontoon boat with 150HP Yamaha stays!! 2.85 Deeded 1.44 leased. For a total of 4.29 acres. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath waterfront home. Home has great views of the lake. Master bedroom access to deck with views of lake. Master bath includes a jetted tub, a walk in shower, and double vanity. Outside incudes a garden area and storage building. This home has many more great features.

