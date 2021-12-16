3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $89,000

Why rent when you can own? Need a great home for your growing family? This is the perfect one for you! Enclosed glass front porch. Separate dining room with hardwood flooring. Large living area that is ideal for entertaining, Bedroom/office, bathroom and laundry on the main floor. The kitchen has real wood cabinets and stove remains. Backyard is fenced with a large garage with roll up doors. Call today for your private showing!