RARE, RARE, RARE find. Historic Waverly farmhouse sitting on almost 10 acres. The front of the house was Waverly’s first school. (Originally 2 room dog trot plan w/additional room for teacher’s housing.) I love the history. Since then the house has been expanded, updated and loved. This is a REAL farmhouse with all of it’s charm and unique features. You’ll love the new bath complete with rain shower & jets as much as the deep soaking claw foot tub. You fall to sleep listening to the comforting rhythm of rain on a metal roof. Sip your morning coffee on the wide front porch or back patio overlooking the pool. The barn presently houses a workshop plus storage. However, there is stall space. The land around the house is cleared and the rest is a private and wooded. Plan to harvest your pines. Did I say it is less than 10 minutes to Auburn with little or no traffic. Only 1 block off Hwy 280. Told you - it’s a RARE find. Come see for yourself. Better hurry.
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $445,000
