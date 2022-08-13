4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,075,000

This wonderful East lake home is absolutely stunning. Upon entering the home you are greeting by a large open floor plan with the formal dining room to the right and a study with glass French doors to the left. The massive living room is open to the kitchen and has a coffered ceiling, gas fireplace and custom built-ins. The gourmet kitchen has ample cabinet space with a large bar and island all covered in quartz countertops. The kitchen also features a double over, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, and a breakfast room. Behind the kitchen are 2 guest bedrooms which share a jack and jill bathroom. On the other side of the house is the spacious master suite. The master features a trey ceiling immense natural light, large walk-in shower with multiple heads, a large soaking tub and a massive closet with custom shelves and cabinets. The house also has a 4th bedroom on the second level that has its own private bathroom. The 4th bedroom could also be used as a bonus room. Has 3 car garage